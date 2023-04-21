‘DJ Of The Year Award’ for Clare student journalists

Clare student journalists Daragh Dolan and Jake O’Loughlin have been awarded the ‘DJ of the Year’ award at the annual ISIC National Student Media Awards in Dublin.

The Clarecastle native Daragh and fellow WiredFM presented Jake from Ennis, received their award at a ceremony held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last night. The annual event celebrates the outstanding achievements of students in media-related fields across the country.

The awards night had an outstanding turnout bringing together media industry leaders, educators and students from all over the country. Among the most popular of the presenters was Laura Whitmore.

The show of talent was impressive and the SMEDIAS received wonderful submissions. After much debate from our judges the winners for all the categories were announced and celebrated at the ceremony.

The ‘Radio DJ of the Year’ of the year award went to Darragh Dolan from Clarecastle and Jake O’Loughlin from, both students at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.

The ISIC National Student Media Awards is dedicated to bringing new talent to light and supporting the growth of students in media. It was great to see such a broad spectrum of talent.