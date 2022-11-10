Listenership boost for Clare FM radio

The most recent JNLR/Ipsos radio listenership figures show Clare FM Radio has increased its listenership across the county with over 57,000 adults listening every week.

The award-winning station has welcomed over 2,000 new listeners tuning in everyday with the station’s daily reach now standing at 44%.

The station’s schedule was boosted over the past year with the introduction of new presenters, programmes and features.

The latest figures also come hot on the heels of the station’s radio auction where it helped raise over €30,000 while also being awarded Silver for local station of the year at this year’s IMRO radio awards.

Clare FM Programme Director Padraic Flaherty said: “This is a great result for Clare Fm and it comes at a critical time as well where we’ve integrated new shows into our schedule, which has proven to be very successful. These figures also show that we’re number one in the respective time slots, which demonstrates we’re the number one choice for adults across the Banner county.”

“To all our listeners, our existing listeners and our news listeners, and to our advertisers as well, from all of us in Clare FM, a huge thank you,” Mr Flaherty added.