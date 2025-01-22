Special Clare FM documentary sheds light on Dementia

Clare FM will broadcast a poignant and illuminating one-hour documentary titled “What’s Becoming of Me” this Monday (27th January), from 11:00am.

This special broadcast aims to open an essential dialogue about dementia, offering listeners a unique, first-hand insight into the disease’s impact on both individuals and their families.

“What’s Becoming of Me ” delves into the often-overlooked experiences of those living with dementia, their families, and the care experts who support them. By sharing the compelling story of Breege Flaherty, a patient battling dementia, the documentary captures the relentless daily battle faced by those affected. Recorded over several years, Breege’s journey provides an intimate look at how dementia progresses over time.

Listeners will also hear from dementia care experts and family members who provide unwavering care for their loved ones. These voices contribute invaluable advice and share strategies for coping with the emotional and practical challenges that accompany a dementia diagnosis.

Produced by Clare FM’s Programme Director, Padraic Flaherty, who is also Breege’s son, the documentary offers a deeply personal exploration of the illness. “I wrestled for many months wondering whether to include my mother in this documentary,” stated Padraic, “but I hope our journey will help others see the road ahead, granting them clarity and hope.”

Padraic believes this documentary will not only raise awareness but also foster understanding and empathy within the community.

“By opening up the conversation about dementia, we aim to diminish the stigma and enhance support for affected families,” he added. “Hearing from a dementia sufferer provides a completely different perspective and, we hope, a source of comfort for others in similar situations.”

Tune in to Clare FM this Monday (27th January) at 11 AM for “What’s Becoming of Me”.