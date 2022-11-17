RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Award for Clare’s Susan O’Neill

Clare singer/songwriter and musician Susan O’Neill has scooped another top award.

The winners of the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards were announced in Vicar Street tonight and live on RTÉ Radio 1 in a celebration of the very best in folk music in Ireland from the past year.

Hosted by RTÉ presenter, John Creedon in front of a live audience and on RTÉ Radio 1, the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards was a very special night, with live performances from members of The Chieftains, Sharon Shannon, Scullion, Pauline Scanlon, Inni-K, Mary Black and more.

Clare’s Susan O’Neill won Best Original Folk Track with ‘Now You See It.’ Clare’s Síomha had also been nominated in the same category while Aisling Lyons had been shortlisted in two categories (Best Folk Instrumentalist and Best Emerging Artist).

BEST ORIGINAL FOLK TRACK

Now You See It – Susan O’Neill

(Presented by Felispeaks)

BEST TRADITIONAL FOLK TRACK

Róisín Dubh – Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh & the Irish Chamber Orchestra

(Presented by Karan Casey)

BEST FOLK SINGER

Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh

(Presented by Eliza Carthy)

BEST FOLK INSTRUMENTALIST

Cormac Begley

(Presented by Martin Hayes)

BEST FOLK GROUP

the olllam

(Presented by Lynette Fay)

BEST FOLK ALBUM

Nine Waves – Ye Vagabonds

(Presented by Vincent Woods)

BEST EMERGING ARTIST

Cathal Ó Curráin

(Presented by Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh)

HALL OF FAME

Paddy Moloney

(Presented by Minister Catherine Martin TD, John Sheahan)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Mary Black

(Presented by Susan McKay)

A television highlights programme will be broadcast on RTÉ One on Saturday 19th November at 10.25pm.