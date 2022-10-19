Shannon Airport offering once in a lifetime trip to Disneyland Paris  

Shannon Airport is making “dreams come true”, with a once in a lifetime trip to Disneyland Paris for one lucky family.

The airport has the bucket-list trip up for grabs on the airport’s social media channels from today, in a bid to bring a little magic to a family of four, in celebration of World Kindness Day next month.

Launching the prize, Mary Considine, CEO, The Shannon Airport Group said, “To coincide with World Kindness Day on November 13th, we have decided to make ‘dreams come true’ for one special family with an all-expenses paid trip to Disneyland Paris.

“We all know the last two and a half years has had a huge impact on travel and the aviation industry, but the support of our passengers has always kept us smiling and feeling positive. We want to give back and help create a special life memory for a family of four, by sending them to ‘the happiest place on earth’ Disneyland Paris, for a well-deserved break. We will be announcing the winner of this magical trip on World Kindness Day.”

“We are very fortunate here in Shannon to have incredible support from everyone across the region. We receive many kind messages from passengers and the public through our social media channels, thanking our staff for their warmth and celebrating new routes with us. As well as receiving heart-warming stories from families about the ease of travelling through Shannon Airport because of initiatives like our new security screening system, which halves the time spent in this area, our Awareness Programme, and our sensory room.”

The prize, which is worth €2,500, consists of return flights to Paris from Shannon for a family of four, free parking at Shannon Airport, two-day passes for all the family to Disneyland Paris, a three-night stay at the 4-star Grand Magic Hotel, which includes free shuttle rides, just 8 minutes away from the theme park, and transfers from Orly Airport to the hotel.

It’s never been easier to get to the Magic Kingdom of Disneyland Paris, since the launch of Shannon’s new twice-weekly Paris Orly service with Vueling airlines, in September.

The two-hour direct flight takes off from Shannon every Monday and Friday, landing at Paris Orly airport, which is just 13km from Paris city centre.

For a chance to win this incredible trip courtesy of Shannon Airport, simply go to the airport’s official Facebook page.