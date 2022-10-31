Swim In Pink event held at Cappagh

Over 130 people turned out this morning for a ‘Swim in Pink’ event at Cappagh near Kilrush.

The nationwide initiative is used to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research, with over €30,000 raised last year nationwide.

- Advertisement -

Today’s was the first event to be held at Cappagh and was very well supported with a huge response from the public with much needed funds being raised for Breast Cancer Research.

Over 130 people took to the water in the rain under the watchful eye of the local volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew.

You can donate online at www.swiminpink.ie, where you can also register for the swim. In addition, there will be buckets at the pier on the day where all donations will be welcome.

Did You Know?

1 in 7 Irish women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime.

More than 3,507 breast cancer cases are diagnosed each year in Ireland.

Breast cancer can affect anyone irrespective of age, lifestyle or gender.

Women are most commonly diagnosed after the age 50.

Approximately 16 men will develop breast cancer each year in Ireland.

Your support for Swim in Pink can really help us make a difference.