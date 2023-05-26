TG4 looking for New Weather & Continuity Presenters

TG4 is seeking from applicants interested in being on the their presenter’s panel.

This is a wonderful opportunity for anyone interested in presenting the weather and continuity on television. Those applying to be on the TG4 panel would need to be fluent as Gaeilge and have an excellent standard of written Irish. No presenting experience is required as training will be provided.

To apply to be on the panel please send a one minute video clip describing yourself, along with a CV to: cv@tg4.ie. Please apply before or on the 8th of June 2023.

Candidates will be shortlisted and those on this list will be invited to attend a screen trials day in TG4, Baile na hAbhann, Co. Galway on the 22nd of June.

The new presenters will be based at the TG4 Headquarters in Conamara. Their duties will include: preparing and presenting daily weather segments, drafting scripts, doing voice overs on some TG4 promos, as well as monitoring the TG4 social media platforms. On occasion the presenter may be asked to represent TG4 at public events.

Caitlín Nic Aoidh has been a weather and continuity presenter with TG4 for many years and she says: “We are delighted to adding to our panel of Weather and Continuity Presenters. It is a wonderful opportunity for someone wishing to take a step towards working in the media sector. A number of established presenters started on TG4’s Continuity and Weather presenters panel: Aoife Ní Thuairisg, Síle Seoige, Daithí Ó Sé, Páidí Ó Lionáird and many others. Best of luck to all those applying. Go n-éirí libh ”

*Deadline for applications: 08/06/23.

Cuirfidh TG4 fáilte roimh iarrthóirí ar suim leo obair shealadach a dhéanamh ar phainéal láithreoirí TG4.

Tá fáilte roimh iarrthóirí a bhfuil Gaeilge chruinn, líofa agus teacht i láthair taitneamhach acu. Cuirfear traenáil ar fáil agus mar sin ní gá taithí láithreoireachta a bheith agat. Is iontach an deis é seo d’éinne a bhfuil suim acu i réimse na láithreoireachta.

Daoine a bhfuil Gaeilge den scoth, cumas láithreoireachta, teacht i láthair taitneamhach, urlabhra shoiléir agus ardchumas scríofa agus cumarsáide acu atá ag teastáil. Chun iarratas a dhéanamh, seol mír físe nóiméad amháin – ag déanamh cur síos ort féin, mar aon le CV chuig: cv@tg4.ie – roimh an spriocdháta 8 Meitheamh 2023.

Déanfar gearrliosta de na hiarratais agus tabharfar cuireadh do dhaoine ar an ngearrliosta freastal ar lá trialacha scáileáin in TG4, Baile na hAbhann, i gCo. na Gaillimhe ar an 22 Meitheamh 2023. Beidh na láithreoirí sealadacha a roghnaítear i mbun oibre i gCeannáras TG4 i gConamara ó am go chéile. I measc na ndualgas beidh míreanna láithreachais agus aimsire laethúla a ullmhú agus a chur i láthair; scripteanna a dhréachtú agus guth a chur leo do bhlaisíní TG4 agus cúram a dhéanamh d’ardáin shóisialta TG4.

Chomh maith le seo d’fheadfá a bheith ag déanamh ionadaíochta ó am go chéile thar ceann TG4 ag ócáidí poiblí.

Is Láithreoir Aimsire & leanúnachais le TG4 í Caitlín Nic Aoidh agus deir sí :”Tá muid ríméadach go bhfuil painéal nua á earcú ag TG4. Is deis iontach é do dhuine ar bith atá ag iarraidh coiscéim a ghlacadh ar dhréimire na hoibre in earnáil na meán. Is iomaí láithreoir aitheanta a thosaigh amach ar phainéal láithreoirí leanúnachais TG4: Aoife Ní Thuairisg, Síle Seoige, Páidí Ó Lionáird, Dáithí Ó Sé, agus mórán eile nach iad.”