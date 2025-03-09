Ennis Players preparing to present The Cemetery Club

Ennis Players will present The Cemetery Club, a heartwarming, poignant, yet laugh-out-loud drama by Ivan Menchell, March 16th to 19th at glór, Ennis.

This charming and bittersweet play follows three lifelong friends—Ida, Lucille, and Doris—who meet monthly to visit their husbands’ graves, bound together by love, loss, and an unwavering sense of humour. Their camaraderie is tested when an unexpected romance enters the picture, forcing them to confront their past, their future, and each other. Based in Queens, NY, The Cemetery Club is brimming with sharp wit and heartfelt emotion and is a delightful mix of humour and pathos, expertly blending moments of comedy with emotional depth.

The production is directed by Bernie Harten and features a talented ensemble cast of experienced actors, bringing these rich and complex characters to life. Laura O’Brien is the sweet tempered, peace-keeping Ida, ready to begin a new life and open to the possibilities of romance. Maeve Plunkett plays Lucille, the feisty larger than life character who is already playing the field and spending her husband’s money on furs. The prim, straight-laced Doris, whose favourite place is the cemetery, is played by Noreen O’Loughlin. Mick Loughnane is Sam, the unlikely ‘playboy’ butcher who apparently uses the cemetery as his Tinder dating platform. Mildred, the siren, who disrupts the friend’s tranquil world is played by Ethel O’Mahony.

- Advertisement -

‘We’re excited to bring this beautiful story to life for our audience,’ said director Bernie Harten. ‘Despite the title, Ivan Menchell’s script is filled with laughter, emotion, and relatable moments that resonate with audiences of all ages, a perfect balance of comedy and tenderness. It’s a celebration of friendship, resilience, and the idea that life—and love—don’t end with loss and the importance of embracing life’s unexpected changes.’

Speaking about the upcoming production, Eddie McCourt, Chairperson of Ennis Players said ‘We are delighted to bring The Cemetery Club to our Ennis audiences and look forward to welcoming our Patrons, Friends and supporters to glór, where we promise them a wonderful night of high-quality theatre’.

Over the years Ennis Players has helped raise over €100,000 for local and national charities and this tradition will continue this year, with the worthy beneficiary of Monday night’s performance being Liam Ashe’s’ Balò Children Ireland fund.

Tickets are available now at www.glor.ie or by calling the box office at 065-6843103. The production will run March 16th – 19th at 8pm. Tickets are €20 and €18 (exclusive of booking fee).

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the poignant and charming The Cemetery Club, a story of love, laughter, and new beginnings. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of laughter and tears! The Cemetery Club is a must-see for anyone who appreciates sharp dialogue, moving performances, and.

Ennis Players is a theatre group dedicated to producing high-quality theatr3 that inspires, entertains, and connects with audiences and community. For the past 40 years, the group has staged Supper theatre in the Old Ground Hotel in November, offering audiences a selection of short plays, followed by supper. The full-length spring productions are staged in glór and over the years the group has produced classic Irish and International plays as well as contemporary works.

The Group has toured extensively both at home and abroad travelling to the Canadian Folklorama at Winnipeg, the Bailiwick Theatre in Chicago, the Atheneum Theatre in Melbourne, the Princess Grace Theatre in Monaco, the Liverpool International Theatre Festival in Nova Scotia and the Milwaukee Irish Festival.

In 2003, 2011 and 2021 Ennis Players had the honour of hosting the All-Ireland One Act drama finals with much success.

Over the years the Players have amassed a strong and loyal audience following as well as building a loyal Patron & Friend list of financial supporters. Ennis Players are always delighted to welcome new audiences, Patrons and Friends as well as new members both on-stage and behind the scenes.