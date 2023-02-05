11th annual Concertina Cruinniú in Miltown Malbay

The 11th annual Concertina Cruinniú, Ireland’s greatest festival devoted to the concertina, will take place in Miltown Malbay from Friday, 10th to Sunday, 12th of February.

It is an annual community, non-commercial event organised by Oidhreacht an Chláir in promotion of the musical and cultural heritage of Clare. It provides a packed programme of top-level tuition, concerts and lectures, featuring most of the leading concertina players in Ireland.

Miltown Malbay, internationally acknowledged as the home of Irish traditional music, and renowned as the home of the annual Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy since 1973, is especially suited to an event of this nature, where formal instruction and professional expertise for students of the concertina are blended with the comfort of easy physical and personal interaction between visitors and the local community

High-quality Tuition

With a panel of experienced musicians and tutors and overseen by Master Tutor Noel Hill, there will be small classes for all grades (Early Learner, Adult-only Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced, together with a Master class with Noel Hill , and Comh-Cheol Consairtín (Concertina Ensemble class) with Jack Talty – the latter two requiring pre-registration). Tutors include Colm Browne, Sorcha Curtin, Edel Fox, Bernie Geraghty, Mairéad Hurley, Claire Keville, Mary MacNamara, Jacqueline McCarthy, Caoilfhionn Ní Fhrighil, Liam O’Brien, Conor O’Loughlin, Lily O’Connor and Jack Talty, as well as Noel Hill. Classes will be held in the newly rebuilt, spacious Community Centre and other venues.

Saturday and Sunday, 10.00am -1.00pm (short break at 11.15am).

*Fee for those two days of tuition and admission to all other events (except the Saturday night Gala Concert) is only €60 for those who register and pay by 31 January; €80 thereafter. Please register online in advance for Classes at www.concertinacruinniu.ie.

Gala Concert

Liam O’Brien, Derek Hickey, Ciara Ní Bhriain and Libby McCrohan, followed by Buttons & Bows (featuring Jackie Daly, Séamus McGuire, Manus McGuire and Garry O’Briain).

Saturday, 8.30pm – 10.00pm (Community Centre). Admission €20; Cruinniú students €10.

Lectures and Recitals

Lecture & Recital: Defining the Irish Concertina.

Liam O’Connor discusses with Noel Hill his recording, 35 years ago, of The Irish Concertina, with tunes from the album. This event will be recorded for ITMA.

Friday, 8.30pm-10.00pm (Community Centre). Admission €10. Free for registered students.

Lecture

Dr Jack Talty, A Tale of two Townlands: exploring the development of a Concertina tradition in Lissycasey and Caherea.

Saturday, 2.30pm – 3.30pm (Community Centre). Admission €5. Free for registered students.

The Listening Room

*Noel Hill and Paddy Glackin.

Saturday, 4.30pm – 5.30pm (Westbridge Bar & Restaurant). Admission €10. Free for registered students.

*Claire Keville, Breda Keville and Terence O’Reilly.

Saturday, 6.00pm – 7.00pm (Westbridge Bar & Restaurant). Admission €10. Free for registered students.

Free Public Sessions

Open Junior Session

Led by Josephine Marsh and Bernie Geraghty.

Saturday, 2.30 pm – 4.30 pm (Central Hotel). Admission free. Fáilte roimh chách.

Open Adult Session

Led by Conor, Brian and Keith O’Loughlin.

Saturday, 2.30pm – 4.30pm (Cleary’s Bar).Admission free. Fáilte roimh chách.

Songs and Tunes

Tim Dennehy, Ann Kirrane, Pádraic Keane, Conor Connolly.

Sunday, 2.30pm – 5.30pm (The Forge at The Players Bar). Admission free. Fáilte roimh chách.

Cosán Ceoil

Cosán Ceoil in selected pubs with some of the leading concertina players and other musicians.

Friday and Saturday, 10.00pm. Admission free. Fáilte roimh chách.

*Full details of the Concertina Cruinniú are available at www.concertinacruinniu.ie.

The committee gratefully acknowledges the continuing support of the Arts Council for the Concertina Cruinniú.