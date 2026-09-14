Gradam Ceoil TG4 concert held at UCH

The Gradam Ceoil TG4 2026 concert and awards ceremony took place last night at the University Concert Hall, Limerick, in front of a full house, with tickets for the highly anticipated event in exceptionally high demand.

The event was broadcast live on TG4 and worldwide on the TG4 Player, and YouTube Trad TG4 bringing together this year’s recipients, special musical guests and presenters for an evening celebrating the very best of Irish traditional music.

Established in 1998, Gradam Ceoil TG4 is widely regarded as the highest honour in Irish traditional music, recognising outstanding achievement, creativity and cultural impact across seven award categories.

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This year’s recipients reflect the richness, breadth and continuing vitality of the tradition, from master musicians and singers to composers, young performers, ensembles and those who have made an exceptional contribution over many decades.

The awardees are selected by an independent panel of previous recipients and leading figures from the traditional music community.

The Gradam Ceoil TG4 2026 recipients are:

Gradam Ceoil TG4 2026 / Musician – Cathal Hayden

Amhránaí TG4 2026 / Singer – Pauline Scanlon

Gradam Saoil TG4 2026 / Lifetime Achievement – Mickey Dunne

Grúpa Ceoil TG4 2026 / Music Group – Cherish The Ladies

Ceoltóir Óg TG4 2026 / Young Musician – Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta

Cumadóir TG4 2026 / Composer – Niall Vallely

Gradam Comaoine TG4 2026 / Outstanding Contribution – The Tulla Céilí Band

Gradam Ceoil TG4 2026 / Musician – Cathal Hayden

Cathal Seán Hayden was born in 1963 in The Rock, Co. Tyrone, near Pomeroy, an area rich in traditional music. Raised in a deeply musical household, he began on tenor banjo before turning to the fiddle, carrying forward a family tradition shared by his father and grandfathers.

In 1980, Cathal recorded his debut solo album, Handed Down, with his close friend and mentor Arty McGlynn. The album reflected the music passed down to him at home and marked the beginning of a remarkable recording career, followed by acclaimed releases including Cathal Hayden, Live in Belfast and Hooked on Banjo.

Cathal first came to wider prominence with Arcady in 1988, before co-founding Four Men and a Dog in 1991. Their landmark debut, Barking Mad, became one of the great Irish traditional albums of its generation and won the Folk Roots award for Best Album.

Over the years, Cathal has performed with many of Ireland’s finest musicians, including Christy Moore, Paddy Keenan, Máirtín O’Connor, Seamie O’Dowd, Dónal Lunny and the Bow Brothers. A master of both fiddle and banjo, he has brought passion, energy and imagination to Irish traditional music on stages across the world.

Amhránaí TG4 2026 / Singer – Pauline Scanlon

Pauline Scanlon is one of Ireland’s most distinctive voices, an artist deeply rooted in tradition yet constantly pushing its boundaries. A West Kerry native, her singing carries the weight of old songs while speaking powerfully to the present day.

A founding member of FairPlé, Scanlon has been a strong advocate for women in the arts, a commitment that runs through her work and activism. Her album The Unquiet, produced by John Reynolds, reimagines traditional song through the lived experience of modern Irish women, inspired by the life of her late mother, Eileen Scanlon.

From her acclaimed debut Red Colour Sun to her work with LUMIERE, John Spillane, Dónal Lunny Damien Dempsey, Sinéad O’Connor and The Whileaways, Scanlon has built a career of remarkable collaborations and solo performances. A presenter for TG4 and the BBC, she remains a vital, original force in Irish music.

Gradam Saoil TG4 2026 / Lifetime Achievement – Mickey Dunne

Mickey Dunne is one of Ireland’s most respected uilleann pipers, a master musician, teacher, composer, singer and pipes maker whose influence has reached far beyond his native Limerick. Known for his open style of piping, his deep musical knowledge and his generosity in sharing it, Mickey has inspired generations of musicians in Ireland and around the world.

Raised in Prospect and now living in Caherconlish, Mickey carries a vital living connection to the Traveller piping tradition. His artistry reflects a rich cultural inheritance, while his work as a craftsman has placed beautifully made pipes and reeds in the hands of countless musicians.

A long-time contributor to the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick, Mickey has guided and supported many young pipers over the past 30 years. In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Irish music, culture and education, he was awarded the University of Limerick President’s Medal. Mickey Dunne remains a cherished and influential figure in Irish traditional music.

Grúpa Ceoil TG4 2026 / Music Group – Cherish The Ladies

Celebrating an extraordinary 41 years at the forefront of Irish traditional music, Cherish the Ladies stands as one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed ensembles on the world stage. With their exhilarating blend of traditional Irish music, breathtaking vocals, and world-class step dancing, they have captivated audiences around the globe.

Founded in 1985, this trailblazing, Grammy-nominated group shattered barriers for women in Irish music, becoming one of the longest-running all-female ensembles in any genre. They have forged a legacy of excellence with 19 critically acclaimed albums and thousands of concerts around the world, from iconic concert halls to the Olympic Games and the White House. Their collaborations include more than 300 performances with symphony orchestras, establishing them as the most successful Celtic Pops ensemble in history.

Led since its inception by internationally renowned flute and whistle player Joanie Madden, recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship, the ensemble includes Mary Coogan, Mirella Murray, Kathleen Boyle, Nollaig Casey, and Kate Purcell. Together, they honour the rich tradition of Irish music passed down from their fathers, delivering a thrilling mix of virtuosic instrumentals, beautiful vocals, dazzling step dancing, and the warmth and laughter that have become hallmarks of every Cherish the Ladies performance.

Ceoltóir Óg TG4 2026 / Young Musician – Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta

Siblings Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta hail from An Áird Mhóir in the Connemara Gaeltacht, Co. Galway. Born into a musical family, they have quickly become known for their sean-nós singing, close sibling harmonies and distinctive arrangements of songs in both Irish and English.

Their moving 2022 performance of the lament Anach Cuain captured hearts far beyond Ireland, going viral around the world and introducing their voices to a wide international audience. Accomplished multi-instrumentalists and Irish dancers, Séamus and Caoimhe keep the Irish language, tradition and heritage at the centre of their work, while bringing a youthful energy and contemporary sensitivity to traditional song.

In 2023, they released their debut EP Séamus & Caoimhe, produced by Brian Whelan and Riverdance composer Bill Whelan, further showcasing the richness of their vocal blend and musical vision. They were a huge hit at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025 in Wexford, underlining their growing reputation as remarkable ambassadors for Irish song, language and culture.

Now travelling the world with their talent, Séamus and Caoimhe continue to bring the music and language of Connemara to new audiences. They were named Best Emerging Artists at the RTÉ Folk Awards 2024, confirming their place among the most exciting young performers in Irish music today.

Cumadóir TG4 2026 / Composer – Niall Vallely

Over the past 30 years, Niall Vallely has established himself as one of Ireland’s most significant musicians and composers. Born in Armagh in 1970, he began learning concertina at the age of seven, taught by his parents Brian and Eithne Vallely, founders of the Armagh Pipers’ Club.

Based in Cork since 1988, Niall studied music at UCC before embarking on an international performance career, recording and touring with Nomos, Buille, Karan Casey, Paddy Keenan, Tim O’Brien and Cassandra Wilson.

Renowned for his distinctive concertina style and acclaimed compositions, his tunes have appeared on more than 80 albums and become standards in sessions worldwide. His larger-scale works have been commissioned by TG4, RTÉ, BBC, Cork Opera House, Crash Ensemble, Boston Pops Orchestra and others.

In 2018, Niall received a PhD in composition from UCC. He continues to create, perform and collaborate internationally. The summer of 2026 will see the release of a new album “Sun Lines” with Congolese guitarist Niwel Tsumbu and American fiddle player Liz Knowles as well as a collaboration between the trio and the Irish Chamber Orchestra at Kilkenny Arts Festival.

Gradam Comaoine TG4 2026 / Outstanding Contribution – The Tulla Céilí Band

The Tulla Céilí Band is one of the great names in Irish traditional music. Founded in County Clare in 1946, the band has remained in continuous existence for eight decades, carrying the unmistakable lift, rhythm and spirit of East Clare music to dancers and audiences at home and abroad.

Its origins are deeply rooted in the céilí band tradition, with legendary musicians including Paddy Canny, P.J. Hayes and Joe Cooley among those associated with its early history. Over the years, the band has become renowned for its drive, precision and powerful ensemble sound, helping to preserve and celebrate Irish dance music across generations.

Winners of major Fleadh Cheoil honours, including All-Ireland céilí band titles in 1957 and 1960, The Tulla Céilí Band has played a defining role in the story of traditional music. Now celebrating its 80th anniversary, the band remains a treasured and enduring force, still bringing dancers to the floor and audiences to their feet.