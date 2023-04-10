Máirtín O’Connor Band for glór masterclass

Music Generation Clare and glór will host The Máirtín O’Connor Band in Ennis from Saturday 22nd to Monday 24th April for the first of a national series of Masterclass & Concert Programmes.

Young musicians & singers with a passion for creativity and who reside in County Clare are invited to participate in this innovative programme.

The masterclass offers a unique opportunity for young musicians to work closely with three of the country’s most highly acclaimed traditional musicians: Máirtín O’Connor (accordion), Cathal Hayden (fiddle, banjo), and Seamie O’Dowd (guitar, voice). Over three days these acclaimed artists will work with the young musicians, taking them on an adventure of musical discovery that will culminate in a public performance.

Over the two day masterclass – Saturday 22nd & Sunday 23rd April at the Music Generation Clare premises in Ennis – the young musicians will have the opportunity to work collaboratively with The Máirtín O’Connor Band on creating arrangements of tunes and songs; exploring accompaniment, improvisation and composition.

On the third and final day, participants will get to share the stage with these legendary artists in a live performance in glór on the evening of Monday 24th April, where they will showcase the arrangements they have worked on during the masterclass.

The masterclass is suitable for ages 14 – 18 years and open to all instrumentation of intermediate to advanced level; singers with proficiency on an instrument are welcome to apply. As there are limited places available for this masterclass (only 15 places) it is subject to application. Applications and further information can be found on www.soundwavesmusicspace.com. Please note the deadline for applications is midnight Sunday 9th April. The fee for participation is €30 (a special Music Generation rate) which includes the concert ticket.

The Máirtín O’Connor Band Masterclass and Concert Programme is supported by the Arts Council – Traditional Arts.

Máirtín O’Connor – accordion

Named Ireland’s 2015 Traditional Musician of the Year (TG4 Gradam Ceoil Awards) Máirtín O’Connor was one of the main musical forces behind the now legendary Riverdance phenomenon. Through his work with De Dannan, Midnight Well and Skylark and also as a solo artist, Máirtín has quite simply gone where no Irish accordion player had gone before. He is one of the most respected and best loved musicians ever to emerge from the country.

Cathal Hayden – fiddle / banjo

Cathal Hayden needs no introduction to anyone even remotely familiar with traditional Irish music. A multiple All-Ireland Championship winner, he achieved world-wide recognition as one of the founder members of Four Men and a Dog. He is one of Ireland’s top fiddlers and his solo banjo performances are quite simply show-stopping.

Seamie O’Dowd – guitar / vocals

Seamie O Dowd is a performer and composer/songwriter who plays guitar, fiddle, harmonica and mandolin. He has toured worldwide and played with many great musicians including; Christy Moore, The Chieftains, Dervish, Matt Molloy, Liam O’ Flynn, Thom Moore, Dick Gaughan, Cathy Jordan, Rick Epping, Martin Hayes and Dennis Cahill. His experience also includes recording production, teaching and film soundtrack work.