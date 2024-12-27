Submissions sought for TG4’s An Gradam Comaoine

TG4 is calling on the public to submit their nominations for An Gradam Comaoine / The Outstanding Contribution Award as part of the Gradam Ceoil TG4 awards for 2025.

This award celebrates individuals and groups who have made an extraordinary impact on preserving and promoting traditional Irish music and performance arts.

First introduced in 2006, An Gradam Comaoine recognises those whose unwavering dedication ensures that future generations will continue to experience and cherish the music of our past and present.

- Advertisement -

For the third consecutive year, this prestigious award will be selected through a combination of public nominations and panel review.

TG4 invites nominations for those whose work as teachers, researchers, writers, event organisers, mentors, producers, or community activists has left an indelible mark on the traditional arts.

Criteria for Nominations:

Nominations may include individuals, organisations, community projects, or specific initiatives.

Previous nominees are eligible, and additional or updated information to support their nomination is welcomed.

Nominees can be based in Ireland or abroad, provided their work impacts traditional Irish performance arts.

One nomination per email address.

A shortlist of six nominees will be curated by the Gradam Ceoil selection committee, with the final recipient to be chosen by the Gradam Ceoil TG4 panel and announced in March 2025.

Deadline for Nominations: 4th February 2025

Nomination Form & Further Information: www.tg4.ie/Nominate

Don’t miss this opportunity to shine a light on those who have enriched the cultural heritage of Ireland through their outstanding contributions to traditional music and arts.

For a full list of previous recipients, visit: https://www.tg4.ie/en/other-brands/gradam-ceoil/previous-winners/special-contribution/

Special Contribution Award

Gradam na gCeoltóirí was first presented in 2006 to pay tribute to the dedication of those people who have worked tirelessly to ensure the preservation and dissemination of our traditional music, making certain that the next generation will always have access to the music of yesterday and today.

2006 – Proinsias Ó Conluain, Co. Tyrone

2007 – Ciarán Mac Mathúna, Limerick

2008 – Harry Bradshaw, Co. Wicklow

2009 – Reg Hall, Kent, England

2010 – Muiris Ó Rócháin, Co. Kerry

2011 – Micheál Ó Súilleabháin, Co. Tipperary

2012 – Eithne agus Brian Vallely, Co. Armagh

2013 – Na Píobairí Uilleann

2014 – Mick Moloney, Co. Limerick

2015 – Taisce Cheol Dúchais Éireann

2016 – Cairde na Cruite

2017 – Mick O’Connor, Co. Dublin

2018 – Pádraigín Ní Uallacháin, Co. Armagh

2019 – Brendan Mulkere, Co. Clare

2020 – Ned Kelly, Co. Tipperary

2021 – The Glengormley School of Traditional Music, Co. Antrim

2022 – Edwina Guckian, Co. Leitrim

2023 – Frank McArdle, Glasgow

2024 – Cairdeas na bhFidiléirí, Donegal