Willie Clancy documentary in TG4 Christmas lineup

This Christmas TG4 will showcase the best of Christmas with something for everyone from documentaries, music, sport and film.

On Christmas Day, a new documentary Cyril Cusack: Lár an Stáitse about one of Ireland’s greatest actors. Cyril Cusack’s long career began in the early days of Irish silent cinema and saw him conquer stage, screen and television. He was an actor, poet, playwright and Irish language speaker. Featuring rare family photos, exclusive interviews with his six children and the greatest moments from his long career, this documentary is the definitive portrait of one of our finest actors.

Dessie: Glór na Bó Finne celebrating the life, times and music of renowned Irish singer Dessie O’Halloran will also air on Christmas Day. Following his collaborator and cousin John Halloran from Inisbofin to London, back to Ireland and then to the big stages, this programme celebrates Dessie’s life: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9S95YdQ7Ak

A feature length documentary about poet Paul Muldoon Paul Muldoon Laoithe ‘s Liricí explored by many of the musicians he has worked with iincluding Paul Simon, Liam Neeson, PJ Harvey, Bono, Ruth Negga, Paul Brady, and Iarla Ó Lionáird airs on 28th December. His work from being a young radio producer in Belfast to Professor of Poetry in Princeton University, New Jersey is reflected in the range of friends and acquaintances who participate in the telling of Muldoon’s life and his playful and allusive poetry.

Percy French best known as a writer of humorous songs, as well as being a legendary entertainer, a talented author, poet, banjo player and an accomplished landscape painter who travelled the world performing will be the focus of Percy French: Siúlach Scéalach on New Year’s Day.

A new documentary Willie Clancy: 50 Bliain den Cheol celebrating the life and times of Willie Clancy, as well as 50 years of the renowned annual Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy in Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare will air on December 30th. A profile of much-loved Dublin footballer Anton O’Toole or ‘Blue Panther’ Anton O’Toole – Finscéal de Shaol GAA will air on December 29th. Anton O’Toole was pivotal to the Dubs iconic team that sparked off a Gaelic football revolution.

Dáithí Ó Sé and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin will ring in the New Year in Fáilte 2023 from The Mills Inn in Baile Bhúirne Co. Cork. Dáithí and Doireann get the party going with John Spillane, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Cór Chúil Aodh and The Raw Bar Collective on centre stage.

A Cine4 film Foscadh will have its tv premiere on January 2nd. Starring Starring Dónall Ó Héalaí, Fionnuala Flaherty, Cillian Ó Gairbhí and Macdara Ó Flatharta. Directed by Seán Breathnach. Foscadh is set in the wild mountains of Connemara, Foscadh tells the story of naïve recluse John Cunliffe who is suddenly propelled into manhood at the ripe old age of 28. When his over-protective parents pass away, friendless John inherits mountain land that is in the way of a lucrative wind-farm development, and he is forced to navigate the choppy waters of romance, trust and vengeance for the first time.

The United Rugby Championship continues on Rugbaí Beo over Christmas. On St. Stephen’s Day, Munster and Leinster go head to head live from Thomand Park, and on New Year’s Day, Ulster host Munster in the Kingspan Stadium.

For children this Christmas, there will be Irish language versions of Abominable on Christmas Day, Hotel Transylvania on St. Stephen’s Day and Smurfs: The Lost Village on January 2nd.