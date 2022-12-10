Two more National Lottery €50,000 winners in Clare

The National Lottery has revealed the counties where 10 players won a whopping €50,000 each in last night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

Two of the players bought their tickets in Clare while there were three winners in Dublin and one player in Cork, Galway and Kildare,

Roscommon and Offaly all scooped the special raffle prize which was the eighth of twelve draws in the National Lottery’s ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion.

This raffle event means that ten players will scoop €50,000 each in every EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday between November 15th and December 23rd.

The Clare winners bought their tickets at Spar, Turnpike Road, Ennis and Spar, Ennistymon.