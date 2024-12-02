Clare’s local volunteers set to be honoured

International Volunteer Day will be marked in Ennis next Thursday with an event celebrating the remarkable contribution made by individuals who have selflessly dedicated their time and talents to a variety of volunteer roles across County Clare.

Hosted by the Clare Volunteer Centre and Clare County Council’s Community Integration Forum, the ‘Volunteer Recognition Event’ is being held at Tracey’s West County Hotel on Thursday 5th December at 7.00 pm

The organisers said the ceremony will help to shine a spotlight on the countless hours, skills, and passion that volunteers registered through the Clare Volunteer Centre contribute to communities across Clare.

The occasion also will feature a celebration of County Clare’s diverse and inclusive communities, the presentation of prizes to the winners of the Clare Community Art Competition, and musical entertainment by the St Michael’s Choir and the Lisdoonvarna Crew.

According to Cllr. Alan O’Callaghan, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, “Our volunteers play an essential part in strengthening our communities from supporting local events and initiatives to offering vital services to those in need. These volunteers exemplify the spirit of generosity and commitment that makes Clare an exceptional place to live and work, which is why it is important that we use the occasion of International Volunteer Day to acknowledge their role.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council reflected on the contribution that volunteers make throughout the county, “This event has been organised to acknowledge the invaluable and sincere efforts of volunteers across Clare and to offer a token of our appreciation for their invaluable service. Having this volunteering spirit available to our county is inspirational and testament to the pride and passion the people of Clare have for their county.”

Sharon Meaney of the Clare Volunteer Centre commented, “We wanted to recognise the volunteers who are registered with the Clare Volunteer Centre and who have done multiple and diverse roles. We have volunteers who held more than 40 different volunteer roles since registering, and this event is about giving back to them, celebrating their achievements, and reinforcing the powerful impact they continue to make in our community. In addition to public acknowledgment and thanks, the evening will foster connections among the volunteers, nurturing a deeper sense of community and solidarity.”

For more information about the Volunteer Recognition Event or if you would like to find out more about the work of Clare Volunteer Centre, visit www.volunteerclare.ie or contact the Centre at 065 68 45517 / info@volunteerclare.ie.