Transformative and innovative retreats in Mountshannon

Mountshannon Village is the venue for the recently launched transformative and innovative Creative Retreats, where the convergence of painting, walking, brainstorming, journaling, and meditation awaits.

Attendees can unleash their creative potential, recharge their mind, and embark on a journey of self-discovery in an idyllic setting designed to inspire and ignite their creative spark.

These retreats are the brainchild of Mel White and Gaye Moore, members of the Mountshannon Arts committee who first met at Mel’s POP-UP Art Shop which has led to this entrepreneurial launch. The retreats will be combining Gaye’s ‘Human Excellence’ coaching with Mel’s artistic creativity, homemade organic food, and stunning scenery to help bring out the best in people professionally and personally.

Gaye has 40 years’ experience working with businesses, with expertise in life and executive coaching, while Mel a third-generation artist who has exhibited worldwide, also has 20 years’ experience in the wellness industry.

‘By combining our experience and talents we will offer clients at the retreats the very best in creativity and self-expression, which will help get people unstuck and reignite their spark in life and work’ says Mel. ‘The artistic atmosphere in Mountshannon is thriving and combined with the idyllic scenery of the lake offers the perfect location for our retreats.’

‘We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to our retreats,’ says Gaye ‘and can ensure a wonderful time for people away from the normal distractions of a busy life. Encouraging self – expression through various artistic mediums will enable attendees to discover their values in a unique and profound way.’

All art equipment, refreshments, training and wellbeing coaching are included in the retreats and no previous art experience is necessary. ‘Everyone is creative in their own way,’ says Mel ‘and we help people unlock their inner artist with paint, water and other mediums.’

The retreats are one part of Lakeshore Experiences, the other offerings will include Art Workshops, and Marketing Seminars. The first Creative Day retreat is on 12th August with a Marketing for Artists workshop on 13th August.