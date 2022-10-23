1,300m of watermains in Doonbeg Village to be replaced

Irish Water and Clare County Council are replacing 1,300m of watermains in Doonbeg Village, Co. Clare which will reduce leakage and improve reliability of supply for the community.

The project will commence next week and form part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

The works, being carried out by Shareridge Utilities Ltd on behalf of Irish Water, will take place on the along the N67 from Milltown Road to Killard Road and is expected to be completed by mid-December. These works are being carried out in advance of proposed road overly works being undertaken by Clare County Council.

Outlining the benefits the mains replacement will bring, Gerry O’Donnell from Irish Water, explained: “Replacing these asbestos cement pipes in Doonbeg will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to network reliability for the local community.

“To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there will be a stop-go system in place on the N67, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“Works will be limited to short sections to minimise any impact on customers. During this project there may be some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before any planned water outages.

“We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Co. Clare and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.”

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on our website www.water.ie

Since 2018, Irish Water has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 – fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

For more information on reducing leaks visit our National Leakage Reduction Programme page.