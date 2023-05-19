Almost €3m Community Recognition Fund for Clare

Almost €3m in community recognition funding has been been announced to support Clare communities who are welcoming people from Ukraine and other countries.

The €2,925,549 in funding will go to sports clubs, transport infrastructure, community organisations and local groups. These new facilities will be used by all members of the community.

The Government has announced a total €50 million in funding for over 880 projects as part of the first ever Community Recognition Fund. The major initiative is designed to support and reward communities that have welcomed families and citizens from Ukraine and other countries.

The details of the announcement were made during a visit to Lourdes Parish Hall on Dublin’s Sean McDermott Street by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Minister of State Joe O’Brien.

Senator Timmy Dooley has welcomed the funding saying: “The Community Recognition Fund will give Clare communities an opportunity to create a more inclusive and enjoyable environment for everyone. This is very significant funding with almost €3 million being allocated to Clare. By investing in facilities and organisations that facilitate integration and community participation, we are building stronger communities that embrace diversity while promoting social cohesion.”

The Community Recognition Fund is a major initiative designed to specifically support communities across the country that are hosting people from Ukraine and other countries.

The €50 million package will provide funding for sports clubs, community organisations, transport infrastructure and local groups. Every local authority in the country will benefit from the scheme.

Among the projects that will be supported under the fund are:

The refurbishment of local sports clubs and facilities

The upgrade of community facilities such as play areas, walkways, parks and community gardens

The purchase of equipment to benefit local clubs, festivals, music and arts organisations

The enhancement of school or parish facilities that are open to the wider community after hours or on weekends

Transport infrastructure such as community vehicles and bus shelters

The Fund aims to support the development of facilities that will be used in the future by all members of the community.

The €50 million has been allocated across all local authorities based on the number of new arrivals located there.