Attempted robbery of friends under investigation

Gardaí at Kilrush Garda station are investigating the attempted robbery of a group of friends in West Clare last week.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks has appealed for information about the incident.

The incident took place last Wednesday evening 18th January at 7.30pm on Main Street in Doonbeg after the three friends got off a bus.

“They were approached by three individuals who demanded that they hand over their property. Thankfully the three friends ran and took refuge in a shop. We are asking if anyone saw this incident or if anyone havs any information to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 9080550.”