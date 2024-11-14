Campus Watch Booklet to enhance college student safety

An Garda Síochána has launched the new Garda Campus Watch Student Safety & Security Booklet, an important resource designed to enhance the safety of third-level students across Ireland.

This initiative is part of the longstanding Garda Campus Watch programme, established in the late 1990s, to promote a secure learning environment in collaboration with Irish colleges.

The Campus Watch Booklet is specifically tailored for third-level students, providing practical and up-to-date evidence-based information to help them navigate safety challenges and make informed decisions. It is a digital resource and is available to download in English and Irish here.

Representatives from An Garda Síochána, DCU and the Union of Students in Ireland all spoke at today’s launch.

Chief Superintendent Padraic Jones of the Garda National Community Engagement Bureau said: “The new Garda Campus Watch Booklet now includes sections which cover online crimes such as phishing and romance fraud, while it also provides updates on accommodation fraud and money laundering. These updates reflect our commitment to keeping students informed and better prepared to protect themselves and each other.

“I encourage students to utilise this resource, reflect on its content, and remain mindful of their own safety and that of others in the community. We aim to empower students with the tools to protect themselves and ultimately foster a safer campus environment.

“This launch is part of our ongoing and collaborative effort to enhance campus safety. Each of us has a role in helping to deliver a more secure campus, whether by reporting suspicious activity or educating others about safety precautions.

Emma Monahan, Vice President for the Dublin Region of the Union of Students in Ireland (USI)/Aontas na Mac Léinn in Éirinn (AMLÉ) said: “We welcome the Garda Campus Watch Student Safety and Security Booklet. We believe it is of utmost importance that students, especially first-time students, are aware of how to keep themselves safe during their time in higher education.

The booklet serves as a one-stop-shop for basic student safety and touches on many of the issues that we in USI/AMLÉ work on, which have been brought forward by our members. Some examples of these issues include safety during a night out, respecting diversity, safe bicycle storage and safety both in, and when trying to secure, accommodation. We believe it is crucial for students to know where to turn when in danger and to have an awareness of their rights. Overall, we believe this booklet will serve as a useful resource for both students and parents when exploring the idea of third-level education and safety.”

DCU’s Chief Operations Officer, Declan Raftery, said: “Ensuring the safety and security of DCU students has always been a top priority for the university. The Campus Watch initiative helps us to achieve that aim by raising awareness among the student body about the ways to recognise risk and ensure personal safety.”