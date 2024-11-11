Clare Garda Sergeant receives Scott Medal Commendation

Seven members of An Garda Síochána, including one from Co Clare, were awarded Scott Medal Commendations of First Class for their bravery and courage shown in the course of their duties while responding to incidents in the Southern Region.

The ceremony, attended by Assistant Commissioner for the Southern Region, Eileen Foster, was held at the Clayton Hotel in Cork this afternoon.

Scott Medal Commendations are a very special recognition and are only awarded to members that have demonstrated exemplary skill and decision-making while in immediate danger and under significant pressure. This year marks 100 years since the establishment of the prestigious Scott Medal Award.

On the 9th of May 2015, Sergeant Derek Deloughrey, who is originally from Kilkee, Sergeant James Hourihane and Garda David Slattery displayed exceptional courage and bravery, involving risk to his life in the execution of duty in the disarming and detainment of an armed individual.

Speaking about the courage of these brave Gardaí, Assistant Commissioner Eileen Foster said the following: “The bravery shown by these Gardaí whose unwavering dedication and commitment to protect and serve the people of Ireland has seen them go above and beyond the call of duty.

These courageous individuals have risked life while working in dangerous and fraught situations to protect the people of this country. They have done so selflessly and with distinction.

Today, as we pay tribute to their dedication to duty it provides us an opportunity to reflect on and be inspired by their selfless actions. I wish to express my gratitude to them and their families for their exemplary service while protecting the people of Ireland.”

Other recipients include Garda Christopher O’Mara, who, on the 14th October 2015, displayed exceptional courage and bravery, involving risk to life in the execution of duty. His actions on the day saving a human life.

On the 14th December 2014, Sergeant David Haughney and Garda John Tarrant displayed exceptional courage and bravery, involving risk to life in the execution of duty whilst coming under attack from violent criminals.

On 21st February 1988, Garda Michael Power (now retired) displayed exceptional courage and bravery, where there was a risk to life in the execution his duty, in rescuing a woman from the River Suir, Cahir, Co. Tipperary