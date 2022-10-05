Garda Operation Thor enters winter phase

Research indicates that in Ireland and elsewhere there can be a surge of up to 20% in this form of crime during the winter months, when daylight hours are at the lowest level.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Burglary is most likely to take place during the hours of 5pm to 9pm on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday during the winter months.

The Winter Phase of Operation Thor began on the 1st October 2022 and runs until the end of March 2023. This operation actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through coordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends.”

What is the focus of the Operation?

Operation Thor Winter Phase will continue to focus on five main areas to reduce burglary incidents and protect communities –

Crime Prevention & Protecting Communities Crime Investigation & Operational Activity Working in Partnership with all partner agencies in local and national Government Education & Awareness. Victim Support

What simple steps can help protect your home?

So whether you are at home or going out remember:

Turn on some lights, LED bulbs are more energy efficient than traditional bulbs.

Use timer switches/ motion detectors

Lock all doors and windows

Use an alarm

Store keys away from windows

Don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in the house.