Garda warning over bogus callers

Gardaí in Ennis have issued a warning to the public about bogus callers following a number of recent incidents are investigating incidents.

Outlining the circumstances, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said a couple called to homeowners in Ennis claiming they had instructions from a local TD to inspect the television licence.

Sgt Brooks said: “The couple, a man and woman, claimed they were checking TV licences in light of the recent controversy at RTÉ and the ensuing commentary about the payment of licence fees. The woman claimed to be a TV licence inspector, while the man said he was from the TD’s constituency office. They asked to be left into the house and also asked for a sum of money.”

“We want homeowners to be aware of these incident of impersonation in the last week and also to not let anyone into your home that you do not know,’ Sgt Brooks added.