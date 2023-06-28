Gardaí and Defence Forces carry out search in Ennis

Gardaí have seized slash hooks, pitchforks, suspected stolen property and a number of mobile devices during a major search operation on the outskirts of Ennis this morning.

A large number of Gardaí and Defence Forces personnel carried out searches of various properties at Ballymaley on the Gort Road as well as surrounding lands including heavy scrub and woodland.

A Garda Dog Unit was also involved in the operation while members of the Divisional Crime Scene Investigation team were also observed at the search location.

Videos circulating on social media showed a large number of Gardaí arriving in the area early this morning by bus while as many as ten Armed Support Unit vehicles from several counties were seen parked at the scene along with numerous marked and unmarked Garda units.

Gardaí could be seen removing property from the search area however they say no arrests have been made.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “As part of ongoing investigations targeting groups involved in criminal activity in the mid-west area, a search operation was conducted today, at a number of properties and lands in the Ballymaley area of Ennis.

In the course of the searches Gardaí recovered weapons, including a slash hooks and pitchforks, along with number of items of suspected stolen property that included power tools. A number of mobile devices were also seized.”

The operation involved plain clothes and uniform personnel from both the Clare and Limerick Garda Divisions, supported by members of the Armed Support Unit (A.S.U.) from both the Southern and North Western Regions and the Southern Region Dog Unit.”

There were no planned arrests in this phase of the investigation,” the spokesperson added.