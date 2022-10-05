Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious collision

One man is in a critical condition in hospital while two others are understood to have been seriously injured following a road traffic collision near Shannon this evening.

The three men were travelling in a car that collided with another vehicle at Drumline on the old Ennis to Limerick road. The female driver in her 60s of the second car has also been hospitalised. All four are being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

The two-car collision occurred at around 6.10pm on the R458 near Drumline on a stretch of road that runs parallel to and just yards from the N18 dual-carriageway.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from nearby Shannon station along with additional resources from Ennis station were mobilised along with a number of ambulances and Garda units.

The R458 is currently closed and will remain closed overnight pending a full technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have confirmed that the condition of one male, aged in his 20s, is described as critical. The two other men continue to receive medical attention, according to a spokesperson.

Gardaí in Shannon are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

The scene is close to the bottom of the slip-road off M18 motorway at junction 9.

Any person who witnessed the collision is asked to come forward, and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365900 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.