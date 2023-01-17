Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious road collision

Gardaí in Ennis have issued an appeal for information and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision on the outskirts of Ennis on Sunday morning last.

The crash occurred at 12.50am on Sunday 15th January and involved a car travelling from Kilrush to Ennis that collided head-on with a car travelling in the opposite direction. The collision occurred Edenvale on the N68 Kilrush Road out of Ennis.

Multiple Garda units responded to the scene along with two ambulances and a rapid response advanced paramedic unit. Fire crews from Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and Shannon stations also responded to the scene.

Fire crews had to use specialist cutting equipment to help release one of the drivers from the wreckage of his vehicle. Both drivers were taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.”