Gardaí asking victims of crime gang to come forward

An Garda Síochána are appealing to the public and in particular those working at building and agricultural material providers who may have been victims of theft in recent months to come forward.

Gardaí are currently investigating a number of reports of people calling to retail premises and providing fraudulent credit card details in order to purchase building and agricultural material.

Once the transaction is authorised, they leave the premises with the goods and it is later discovered that the card details provided are fraudulent.

A number of incidents have been detected since December 2022 and have occurred in 14 counties including Clare. The others are Leitrim, Westmeath, Kildare, Monaghan, Tipperary, Laois, Meath, Waterford, Limerick, Kerry, Offaly, Cork and Wexford.

These incidents have predominantly occurred at Hardware Stores, Builders Providers and local Co Operatives.

An incident room has been established in Thurles Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.

Gardaí in Tipperary are now appealing to any potential victims, at any location, who have not yet contacted An Garda Síochána to please contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station, so that a full investigation can be conducted.