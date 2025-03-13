Gardaí investigate damage at Trump golf links in Doonbeg

Gardaí have launched an investigation into an incident of criminal damage at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg.

It’s understood that damage has been caused to at least one green at the seaside golf course.

The incident is believed to have occurred last evening.

- Advertisement -

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the West Clare area between 5pm and midnight yesterday.

Gardaí are seeking video footage including from vehicle dash-cams as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.