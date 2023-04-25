Gardaí investigate series of burglaries in Clare

Gardaí from Killaloe and Ennis Garda Stations are investigating a number of burglaries that took place in the county on Friday last May 21st.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks outlined the details and has appealed for information.

“Between 9.30am and 12.30pm the kitchen window of a house in Finanagh, Doora was forced open and various pieces of jewellery were stolen.

In another incident, between 7.30am and 2.30pm a bedroom window was forced in a house in Kilcornan, Kilkishen and jewellery was also stolen from this house.

In a second incident between 12.10pm and 12.40pm a house on Main Street, Kilkishen was also entered but nothing was stolen.

At 1.15pm a lady had just returned home to her home in Callaghy, Tuamgraney when she saw three males wearing dark clothing, hoodies and face masks trying to gain entry to her home through a window. When they saw her they made good their escape on foot through a field at the rear of her home.”

If anyone has any information in relation to these incidents or if anyone witnessed anything we are asking them to contact your local Garda Station, any Garda Station or the Confidential Line 1800 666 111.