Gardaí investigating circumstances of Corofin incident

A woman is recovering in hospital after she was found with several injuries in the early hours of Monday morning.

The woman in her 60s was discovered by a local resident at around 4.30am yesterday on the Main Street in Corofin. She was found have sustained a number of injuries.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene after being alerted. The woman was assessed and treated before being transferred to University Hospital Limerick.

Kilrush Gardaí are currently investigating all the circumstances of this incident and are are appealing to any persons who may have been driving through Corofin yesterday morning, Monday the 27th January between 2am and 4.30am to contact them.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Catriona Holohan said: “If you have dash-cam on your vehicle or if you observed this lady on Main Street or if you have any information that could assist this this ladies family, please contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 9080550.