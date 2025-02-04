Gardaí investigating O’Briensbridge hit-and-run collision

Gardaí in Killaloe are investigating the circumstances of a road traffic collision that occurred at Knockadrohid, O’Briensbridge on Sunday the 2nd February just before 4pm.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision and one vehicle left the scene in the direction of O Briens Bridge before the arrival of Gardaí.

The three occupants of the first vehicle were taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution. Gardaí are anxious to speak to the driver of the vehicle that left the scene. This vehicle was described as a black jeep.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Catriona Holohan said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or captured footage on their dash cam of a black jeep driving erratically on the Killaloe to O’Briensbridge road yesterday afternoon.

If anyone has this footage or any information in relation to this incident, please contact Killaloe Garda Station on 061-620540 with any information, please.”