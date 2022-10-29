Gardaí issue Halloween safety advice

Fireworks can cause annoyance to the elderly and babies and distress to animals and if they continue to burn after landing they may cause damage to property by fire or result in injury.

It is an offence for any person to possess a firework with intent to sell or supply without a licence, to throw an ignited firework at any person or property or to light unlicensed fireworks – penalty for these offences is a fine of up to €10,000 or 5 years’ imprisonment or both.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “The simple possession of fireworks without a licence is also an offence which is liable to a fine of up to €10,000.

If you see material such as pallets or tyres being hoarded in advance, ring the local authority to have it collected. Be aware of a bonfire being built close to buildings, trees, overhead cables, etc. Do not provide any materials for bonfires.”

Safety Advice

Stay a safe distance from bonfires and fireworks – wind can carry sparks long distances.

Explain the dangers of illegal fireworks and bonfires to children and teenagers.

Keep pets indoors on Halloween night.

If your child dresses up in dark clothes, add reflective material so that they can be seen by motorists and cyclists and make sure costumes are fire resistant.

Accompany your child when “Trick or Treating” or at events.