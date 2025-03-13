Gardaí remind gun owners of renewal obligations

Gardaí in Clare have issued a reminder to gun owners that a large number of firearm renewals are due in the coming months.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Catriona Holohan said that owners can submit their renewal by post or they can present at any Garda Station in the Clare District. So if you are living in West Clare you can present to any Garda Station or Kilrush Garda Station which is a 24 hour Garda Station.

If you live in Loop Head, you can present in Ennis Garda Station to renew your licence. I should mention that anyone now living in Killaloe/ Scariff/ Feakle and Killanena area can present to Killaloe Garda Station or their new District HQ at Nenagh Garda Station.”

“Finally, if your renewal is due outside of March, so if it’s due in June or July of this year, you can renew it now and the renewal date remains the same even though you have renewed it early. Therefore, if your firearm is due for renewal on 4 July and you renew it this week, the new renewal date will be the 4th July 2028, 3 years from the original renewal date,” Sgt Holohan added.

Click here for general information on firearm certification.