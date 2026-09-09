Gardaí renew appeal for information in Clonlara fatal hit-and-run case

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Clonlara, on the Clare-Limerick border, on Friday 4th September 2026.

Gardaí carried out a search operation at a number of residential locations in Co. Limerick this morning, Wednesday 9th September 2026. A number of items of evidential value have been seized.

No arrests have been made at this time. Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and investigations are ongoing.

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An Garda Síochána and the family of the deceased are appealing to media to report appropriately and with respect to the tragic nature of the incident. Online speculation surrounding the live investigation is not helpful to its progress and is causing further distress to those impacted.

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Henry Street Garda station on (061) 212400 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.