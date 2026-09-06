Gardaí seek information about car involved in fatal Clonlara incident

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Clonlara, on the Clare-Limerick border, on Friday 4th September 2026.

Shortly after 11pm, emergency services alerted Gardaí after an e-bike rider, a male in his mid-teens, was found unresponsive by the roadside on the L3050 at Cottage Cross near Clonlara. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene.

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Gardaí are interested in speaking to the driver or occupants of a silver/gold colour Skoda Octavia, registration number 05-C-5982, driving in the vicinity of Clonlara/Castelconnell Co. Clare between the hours of 6:00pm on Friday 4th September and 11.00am on Saturday 5th September 2026.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

Road users who were in the Clonlara/Castleconnell area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Henry Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.