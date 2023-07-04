Man arrested after drugs found in car

Gardaí who stopped and searched a car in Ennis on Friday last discovered a quantity of drugs and arrested a young man.

On Friday evening 30th June last uniformed Gardaí from Ennis Garda Station stopped and searched a car in Ennis. During the course of the search €1,500 worth of Cannabis Herb was recovered.

A 19 year old male was arrested and detained at Ennis Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

- Advertisement -

On the 1st July he was charged and released on station bail to appear before Ennis District Court in the coming weeks.

The controlled substances have been forwarded for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland.

Operation Tara is an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.