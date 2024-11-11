New Garda Community Policing Unit for East Clare

An Garda Síochána East Clare/North Tipperary has announce the establishment of a dedicated Community Policing Unit for the East Clare, Tipperary North Community Engagement Area.

This new unit comprises seven Gardaí who will be stationed at Killaloe, Newport, Nenagh, and Roscrea Garda Stations, ensuring a consistent and accessible Garda presence throughout the Functional Area.

Members of the Community Policing Unit will work a structured roster, in line with the Midlands Working Time Agreement 2024, to maximize visibility and engagement opportunities with the public, attending community meetings and maintaining a proactive presence in local schools. The Community Policing Unit will enhance the extensive community policing activities already carried out by Gardaí stationed throughout East Clare and North Tipperary.

Key objectives for the Community Policing Unit include addressing crime and anti-social behaviour through problem-solving initiatives developed in partnership with local communities and agencies. Targeted enforcement, as well as focused crime prevention and reduction strategies, will be central to the Unit’s approach, supporting a safer and more secure environment for all residents.

Commenting on the Introduction of the Unit Chief Superintendent Aileen Magner states the following: “The introduction of a dedicated Community Policing Unit in East Clare/North Tipperary Community Engagement, is to be hugely welcomed. It is a positive development for the community in this area of the Clare/Tipperary Garda Division.

This unit of highly motivated Gardaí will be proactive in continuing to develop and build positive relationships between An Garda Síochána and the communities we have sworn to serve. They will be an integral part of the multi stakeholder approach required to facilitate proactive, strategic community initiatives. They will be dedicated to developing relationships thought-out our rich multicultural communities, providing advice and support to both young and old in our communities.

Community policing, in consultation and with the support of communities, is central to the prevention of crime and anti-social behaviour, reducing fear in our communities, whilst promoting interagency problem solving. I look forward to seeing the positivity this cohort of Gardaí will bring to the communities across East Clare/North Tipperary.”

Further, Superintendent Allan Cullen from the East Clare Tipperary/North Community Engagement Area adds: “The dedicated Community Policing Unit in the East Clare/North Tipperary Functional Area is a recent imitative which commenced on 2nd September last with the objective of proactively developing and building positive relationships between An Garda Síochána and the communities in East Clare and North Tipperary. They will play a key role with members of the public, other agencies and community stakeholders in formulating solutions to criminality and anti-social behaviour in the communities that we serve, providing advice, support and reassurance to all.”