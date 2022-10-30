New song celebrates 100 years of An Garda Síochána

In 2021 and 2022 Clare County Council commissioned a number of artists to commemorate the Decade of Centenaries.

Funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Community Strand of the Decade of Centenaries Programme, the commissions aim to ensure that events are remembered at community level in a respectful, measured and non-partisan manner.

Clare Arts Office was delighted to support the artists to interpret local historical events by creating artistic work that provides a platform to encourage reflection and the consideration of issues, both past and present, which may be challenging, difficult and sometimes deeply personal. Visual art, music, theatre and film were all commissioned.

One of the commissions – ‘Guardians of the Peace’ – is a newly-written song by Tim Collins, performed by acclaimed traditional singer, Deirdre Scanlan, a member of An Garda Síochána.

The formation of An Garda Síochána on 22 February, 1922 was a key moment in the establishment and evolution of new political and administrative structures in the fledgling Irish Free State.

Earlier this month, serving and retired members of the force celebrate 100 years to the day that the first Gardaí arrived Ennis.

Accompanying the song is a video collage of historic images relating to policing in County Clare and the country, produced by Malbay Studios. It was premiered at the 2022 National Age Friendly Awards in Dromoland Castle, Co. Clare in October 2022.