Organised crime groups targeted in Limerick operation

An Garda Síochána is today carrying out an intelligence led operation targeting the activities of an organised crime group in the Limerick Region.

17 property searches are being carried out in Limerick City and County by Gardaí from Limerick Division and the Criminal Assets Bureau supported by Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Garda Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit.

Open areas of land in the Southill area of Limerick City are also being searched by An Garda Síochána supported by the Irish Defence Forces.

- Advertisement -

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that “further details of this operation will be provided when available.”