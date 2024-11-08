Annual MS Ireland Readathon has officially begun

MS Ireland has officially begun the 37th MS Readathon, which started on November 1st and is running until December 15th.

Opened by Best Selling Author, Eoin Colfer and RTE’s Rick O’Shea, the event invites book lovers of all ages to take part and help raise essential funds to support people living with MS.

In preparation for the MS Readathon, MS Ireland conducted a survey via Opinions.ie, revealing that 75% of parents have noticed an increase in their children’s creativity and imagination due to regular reading. This finding highlights the significant role that reading plays in cognitive and emotional development, particularly in children.

The MS Readathon is MS Ireland’s oldest and most anticipated event each year, originally launched by Roald Dahl in 1988 and has grown ever since. Taking part in the MS Readathon is simple; readers are encouraged to read as many books as possible while seeking sponsorship from family and friends.

Speaking about the MS Readathon, Ava Battles, Chief Executive of MS Ireland, said: “We’re excited to see children, parents, teachers, and readers of all ages dive into countless books this November. For many young readers, the MS Readathon is often their first meaningful experience with books, sparking a love of reading that lasts a lifetime. The MS Readathon is so important to MS Ireland and the MS community. It is our biggest fundraising campaign, and without it we could not continue providing the crucial services that people living with MS rely on.“

Speaking at the launch, RTÉ’s Rick O’Shea, a well-known advocate for books and MS Ireland, said: “Reading as a child shaped who I am today, it allowed me to explore different worlds and understand other perspectives. The MS Readathon is a fantastic way to inspire young readers, and perhaps even reignite a love of reading in adults too. By engaging in the Readathon, we can empower the next generation to embrace the joy of reading while raising vital funds for those affected by multiple sclerosis”

Eoin Colfer, author of the bestselling Artemis Fowl, added: “Reading opens the door to worlds both real and imagined, and there’s nothing more rewarding than watching young minds light up with curiosity. The MS Readathon encourages that spark, helping children discover stories that may stay with them forever, all while supporting such an important cause.”

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic neurological condition that affects over 10,000 people in Ireland. Its symptoms, which can include fatigue, mobility challenges, and cognitive difficulties, vary in severity from person to person. Funds raised through the MS Readathon go directly to support MS Ireland’s crucial services, including respite, physiotherapy, and peer support, all of which play a vital role in improving the quality of life for those affected by MS.

To make fundraising easier, participants can choose to raise money through online fundraising pages or traditional sponsorship cards. This year, MS Ireland has introduced personalised QR codes for each reader. These codes can be printed or shared digitally, allowing sponsors to easily donate by scanning the code with their phone.

The Annual MS Ireland Readathon is now underway and running until December 15th. MS Ireland encourages everyone, from young readers to lifelong book enthusiasts, to sign up, read, and help raise funds for this important cause.

Visit www.msreadathon.ie and be sure to follow MS Ireland on social media for updates, book recommendations, and more throughout the event.