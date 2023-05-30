Appeal for witnesses to Ennis assault

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to an assault that took place in Ennis on Thursday last.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks explained: “On Thursday evening last 25th May at approximately 8.30pm, four males assaulted a man in his mid-20s at Dalcassian Drive in Ennis and took his mobile phone. The victim received minor injuries as a result of the assault.”

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw this incident or anyone that may have dashcam footage to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, any Garda Station or the Confidential Line 1800 666 111.