Busy St Patrick’s weekend ahead for Shannon Airport

Shannon Airport is preparing to welcome almost 38,000 passengers through its doors over the St Patrick’s Day holiday period, a 10 per cent increase compared to 2024 figures and highlights the airport’s growing popularity with holiday travellers.

Looking ahead to a busy St Patrick’s holiday period, Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said, “We are delighted with the expected increase in passenger traffic at Shannon over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period. Voted by the public as Ireland’s favourite airport, our staff are dedicated to delivering excellence in customer experience. Shannon Airport was ranked fourth in Ireland’s Customer Experience Insights (CXi) Report 2024 and maintaining our status as Ireland’s top airport brand is important to us.

“It’s heartening that our commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable travel experience continues to resonate with our passengers, with more and more people from all over Ireland discovering how easy and convenient it is to travel through Shannon Airport.

“Our diverse range of air services at Shannon serve as a vital gateway, connecting tourists to the stunning beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way. This not only supports our region’s tourism industry but also boosts the regional and national economy. We have had a positive start to the year with passenger levels in February up almost 8 per cent on last year,” said Ms Considine.

The Cheltenham Racing Festival has seen race attendees flying out to the UK in big numbers over the last few days, with more expected to travel between now and the weekend for one of the UK’s premier sporting events.

In the lead-up to the national holiday, the airport has been adorned with special St. Patrick’s Day-themed decorations to create a festive atmosphere for arriving and departing passengers, as well as visitors greeting their loved ones.

A bespoke St. Patrick’s Day display featuring a giant shamrock with a welcoming message has been created in the airport arrivals hall, offering arriving passengers plenty of opportunities for selfies and group photos.

Commenting on St Patrick’s Day preparations Ms Considine said: “Our dedicated team stand ready to extend a warm Shannon welcome to all our passengers, ensuring an easy, seamless and comfortable journey through the airport. We look forward to welcoming everyone during this festive season, and we would like to extend a Céad Míle Fáilte to everyone this St. Patrick’s Day.”