Flight diverts to Shannon following onboard incident

A transatlantic flight diverted to Shannon Airport this morning following an incident on board involving a female passenger.

Air Canada flight AC-870 was travelling from Montreal, Canada to Paris in France at the time. The Boeing 777-333(ER) jet was about 90 minutes west of Ireland when the crew contacted air traffic controllers to inform them they wished to divert to Shannon.

Details of the incident are still vague however it’s understood the woman had to be restrained by flight attendants after she became distressed during the flight.

- Advertisement -

On the ground in Shannon, authorities notified the National Ambulance Service and An Garda Síochána. An ambulance and advanced paramedic unit were dispatched to the airport ahead of the flight’s arrival.

The flight landed in Shannon at 10.00am and was met at the terminal by airport police officers; ambulance paramedics and local Gardaí.

The woman was escorted off the aircraft into the terminal were she was assessed by paramedics. She was later transported by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for further assessment and treatment.

The flight resumed its journey to Paris at 11.45am.

No more details about the incident are available. A comment is awaited from the airline.