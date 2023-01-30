Flight resumes journey after medical diversion

A transatlantic flight that diverted to Shannon Airport early this morning with an ill passenger has resumed its journey.

United Airlines flight UA-960 was travelling from Newark, New Jersey in the United States to Frankfurt, Germany at the time.

The Boeing 777-300(ER) jet was about 250 kilometres northwest of Ireland when the crew advised air traffic controllers that they required to divert to Shannon to seek medical attention for an ill passenger.

The flight was cleared to reroute to Shannon where it landed at 5.58am. The aircraft was met at the terminal by airport authorities and National Ambulance Service paramedics.

The patient was transported to University Hospital Limerick for treatment however there’s no information about their condition.

The flight resumed its journey to Frankfurt shortly after 7.30am.