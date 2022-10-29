Flights resumes journey after diverting to Shannon

A flight from the United States to the Netherlands has resumed its journey after diverting to Shannon Airport earlier.

Royal Dutch Airlines flight KLM-644 was travelling from New York to Amsterdam when the crew declared a medical emergency and requested clearance to divert to the Midwest airport. There were 320 passengers and crew on board.

The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner jet was west of Ireland and due to transit Irish airspace when the crew made the decision to land at Shannon to seek medical attention for the passenger.

At Shannon, airport authorities were advised of the incoming emergency while the National Ambulance Service was also alerted.

The flight landed safely at 8.28am and taxied to the terminal building where paramedics were standing by. It’s understood that the passenger was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The flight resumed its journey to Amsterdam shortly before 9.40am.

Of the estimated 50 unscheduled landings at Shannon Airport so far this year, as many as 14 were medical emergencies. This morning’s medical diversion to Shannon was the second in a week and the fourth this month.