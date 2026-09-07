Hand luggage rules and 100ml liquid limit lifted at Shannon

Passengers departing from Shannon Airport can now bring liquids, aerosols and gels in containers up to two litres in their hand luggage. This replaces the previous 100ml restriction, following enhancements to security screening processes announced today.

The change, which is now in effect, comes following a further investment in Shannon Airport’s high-tech security screening technology and upgraded elements of its 3D C3 scanners, which were first installed at the airport in 2021.

The system had already transformed the passenger experience by removing the need for travellers to take liquids, aerosols, gels and electronic devices such as laptops out of their cabin bags when passing through security, reducing touchpoints and helping to make the journey through security more efficient.

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Speaking today, Pat O’Brien, Chief Officer of Shannon Airport Police, Fire Service and Security said: “This is excellent news for our passengers and enables us to maintain the highest security standards while making the journey through Shannon Airport even easier.

Passengers have already enjoyed the convenience of leaving liquids, gels, aerosols and electronic devices in their hand luggage when passing through security at Shannon. The change announced today takes that convenience to the next level, giving passengers greater flexibility and peace of mind when packing for their trip.

This latest enhancement further strengthens our commitment to delivering a safe, efficient and hassle-free journey for passengers travelling through Shannon Airport.”

The changes are now in effect, and more information can be found at www.shannonairport.ie

While this enhancement is now in place at Shannon Airport, passengers should be aware that different security screening requirements may apply at other airports and they are encouraged to check the regulations at the airport from which they will be departing on their return journey.