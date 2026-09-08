IAA confirms airspace restrictions for Trump visit

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has published details of restrictions in Co Clare that will be in place during the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Ireland this weekend.

Two Temporary Restricted Areas (TRAs) have been established around Shannon Airport and Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg.

The restrictions will be effective from Saturday September 12th to Monday September 14th and are both related to a major security operation being put in place for Mr Trump’s visit to his family property which is hosting the Irish Open.

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The Irish Aviation Authority has confirmed the restrictions in pursuance of Articles 7 & 10 of the Irish Aviation Authority (Rules of the Air) Order, 2019 (S.I. No. 266 of 2019), and in accordance with European Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No. 923 of 2012, SERA.3145 (Prohibited Areas and Restricted Areas).

They say that: Temporary restrictions (Temporary Restricted Areas) on the flying of aircraft and rockets as defined in S.I. No. 25 of 2023, shall apply in the vicinity of Shannon Airport and Doonbeg Golf Course, County Clare in the airspace contained within the under mentioned:

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*TRA 1 Lateral limits: A circle radius of 15NM centred on: N524207 W0085529 Vertical limits: SFC to 5000FT AMSL Duration: Saturday 12th September 2026 to Monday 14th September 2026.

The period of restriction shall be from 1130hrs UTC on Saturday 12th September to 1130hrs UTC on Monday 14th September 2026.

*TRA 2 Lateral limits: A circle radius of 10NM centred on: N524447 W0093012 Vertical limits: SFC to 5000FT AMSL Duration: Saturday 12th September 2026 to Monday 14th September 2026. The period of restriction shall be from 1230hrs UTC on Saturday 12th September to 1100hrs UTC on Monday 14th September 2026.

The Purpose of the TRAs:

The purpose of the TRA is for reasons of security, by the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration in the vicinity of Shannon Airport and Doonbeg Golf Club, County Clare.

Airspace Classification & Communication Service:

The airspace contained within the TRA’s is classified as ICAO Class C. The TRA is located within the Shannon CTR/Shannon CTA and Shannon FIR.

The full Flight Restriction Notice can be view here.