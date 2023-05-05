Ballyvaughan launches new Community Hub

A new community hub has been launched in the North Clare village of Ballyvaughan.

The ribbon was cut by north Clare County Councillor, Joe Garrihy, who said the occasion was ‘a recognition of community work and endeavour.’

Cllr. Garrihy said that it was the first chance he had to cut a ribbon and that he was ‘looking forward to further significant news and projects for Ballyvaughan soon’.

The Hub is situated in the former sorting office attached to Ballyvaughan Service Station. It will serve as a public office for Ballyvaughan Community Development Group, a Tourism Information area, and support office for Ukrainian refugees in the village. The community library is also located there.

The well-attended launch hosted a second-hand book sale, with donations going towards running the Hub. Everyone enjoyed the free ice-cream which was sponsored by Clare Local Development Company.

Co-chair of Ballyvaughan Community Development Group, Robert Wainwright, thanked the owners of Ballyvaughan Service Station – Siobhán and John Mooney – for their help in getting the Hub up and running.

The Hub is supported by CLDC and Clare County Council with funding from Community Foundation Ireland. The space will be fully functional shortly when furnishing is complete, and volunteers sign up to complement the CE administration already in place.