Coffee company partners with Hometree charity

Frank and Honest, Ireland’s eco-conscious coffee brand, are delighted to announce their Affiliate Partnership with Hometree, the nature restoration charity that works towards establishing and conserving permanent native woodland and biodiversity in Ireland.

By pledging €100,000 over the next five years, Frank and Honest will empower Hometree to achieve their goals of addressing Ireland’s declining biodiversity and the pressing climate crisis.

Having begun their journey with Hometree in 2019 on their ‘Plant a Tree’ initiative, Frank and Honest are enthusiastic to reaffirm their support of the charity that is the first of its kind in Ireland. Hometree was established in 2014 as a simple community garden project, but it evolved to meet the increasingly apparent needs of Ireland’s environment. Now, they are at the forefront of nature restoration, rewilding, and conservation in Ireland. Their Rainforest Project, a one-of-a-kind effort aided by Frank and Honest’s affiliation, aims to restore 4,000 acres of Ireland’s uplands through a combination of woodland creation, peatland restoration and excluding damaging herbivores.

- Advertisement -

Frank and Honest and Hometree share a clear mission to create a healthier world through positive action. This multi-year engagement will enable Hometree to expand their rewilding ambitions and achieve their goals of regenerating Ireland’s oceanic woodlands set out in the Rainforest project, while simultaneously substantiating Frank and Honest’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

Speaking on the affiliate partnership, Kieran Allen, Head of Business Development at Frank and Honest says “We are thrilled to confirm our partnership with Hometree, a charity we have supported in the past and admired for years, and which shares our core ethos. We are delighted to help them work towards creating a more sustainable future, which is central to our mission at Frank and Honest.” CEO of Hometree Matt Smith affirms that “Frank and Honest’s commitment and pledge to Hometree will advance the Rainforest Project significantly. We are glad to be associated with a brand with such a genuine commitment to environmental sustainability. Our mission wouldn’t be possible without the support of sponsors like Frank and Honest.”

Find out more and follow the journey along Frank and Honest’s five year partnership with Hometree at www.frankandhonest.ie and www.hometree.ie to see how they are carrying out their mission to create a more sustainable world.

Frank and Honest Coffee is available in Centra and SuperValu stores in over 700 locations nationwide.

Frank and Honest’s house blend coffee is Rainforest Alliance certified. Frank and Honest Coffee was awarded the Guaranteed Irish symbol in recognition for its role in supporting Irish jobs and communities nationwide. Frank and Honest also offer a 20c discount in participating Centra and SuperValu stores when you bring your own reusable cup.

Hometree is a nature restoration charity, based in the west of Ireland. They work to establish and restore resilient habitats, focusing on native temperate rainforests. Their approach integrates community, culture, science and natural systems. Through afforestation, conservation, restoration and education Hometree hopes to nourish the landscape and create new ways for communities to relate to nature.