Bus stolen in Ennis found crashed in Limerick

Gardaí are investigating an incident where a bus, taken without consent, was found crashed in Limerick City early today.

The double-decker, operated by a private bus company, is understood to have been stolen from a carpark in the centre of Ennis. It’s understood the bas was parked up at around 5.30pm on Thursday and was still there at 11.00pm.

The operator was notified that the bus had been located by Gardaí at 7am in the Arthur’s Quay area of Limerick City. The bus had been crashed and was damaged.

An investigation into the incident is underway but it’s believed the bus was taken by some with a knowledge of how to operate a double-decker bus.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made and that an investigation is ongoing.